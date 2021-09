by ·

Beauty unbound by thresholds, customers tend to frequent Holley Ross’ surrounding acreage with sawdust trails, a swinging bridge and breathtaking 5-acre lake. Make an afternoon of it by browsing the factory showroom’s extensive selection of dinnerware, garden accessories, gifts and more… then pack your purchases in your car, and enjoy a stroll through the picturesque grounds!



Holley Ross Pottery

167 Rt. 191, La Anna

(570) 676-3248

holleyross.com