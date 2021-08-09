Making Memories One Fair at a Time!

by ·

From August 9th-14th the Carbon County Fair is on! The fair continues to provide an amazing line up of entertainment and fun for children and adults alike.

Monday kicks off an action-packed week with the Opening Ceremony and Crowning of the Fair Queen, a Garden Tractor Pull, and a Spectacular Fireworks Display. Tuesday is Children’s Day, and also features Rick K. and The Allnighters with The Belle Tones, Wagstaff and Co., and a Lumber Jack Contest. Wednesday is Senior Citizen’s Day, with entertainment by Tre Twitty and Tayla Lynn on the Main Stage, plus a Demo Derby and Junk Car Race. Thursday, check out The Mud Flaps on the Main Stage, along with another Demo Derby. Friday, The Fabulous Grease Band performs, and there’s Barnyard Olympics and a Classic Tractor Pull. The Fair wraps up on Saturday with The Cramer Brothers band, a Tough Truck Event, and Coal Cracker Cornhole Tournament. There is so much to do and see!

Fair Amusements are set for: Monday: 4-10pm at $15/Rider, Tuesday: 4-10pm Children under 18 FREE, Wednesday thru Friday: 4-10pm at $20/Rider, Saturday: 2-10pm at $20/Rider.

The fair is open Monday thru Friday 4-10pm and on Saturday 2-10pm. Admission is just $5 each day for everyone ages 6 and up, with an additional fee of $6 for most arena events.



Visit carboncountyfair.com for more information, or find CarbonCountyFairPA at Facebook. Free parking is available at 3285 Little Gap Road, Palmerton. Bring your family and friends, and come on down to join in the fun!