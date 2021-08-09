Moyer Aviation Air Tours of the Poconos

by ·

Air Tours of the Poconos offers an opportunity to look down below and absorb some amazing memorable sights! Eager to oblige igniting those oohs and ahhs, Moyer Aviation soars to great heights with air excursions from Pocono Mountains

Municipal Airport.



Participating passengers can pursue aerial amazement with lush greenery, waterways and mountains across the horizon as far as the eye can see. Tour types include Mountain, Delaware Water Gap, Lake Harmony, Lake Wallenpaupack, Combo Tours blending destinations, and even fully Customized Tours are available.



Call Moyer Aviation at (570) 839-7161 or visit MoyerAviation.com for more info. Reservations required.