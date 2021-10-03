A Celebration of All Things Fall at Quiet Valley

by ·

A historical farm here in the Poconos, Quiet Valley is a non-profit, living museum dedicated to keeping the 19th century alive through agriculture. Located on over one hundred beautiful acres of nature, it is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.



There are so many things to do & see at Quiet Valley! Period dressed performers portray daily life on a farm. Coming up on Saturday and Sunday October 9th & 10th, from 10am to 5pm, Quiet Valley’s Harvest Festival will be an enjoyable Autumn event for all ages. The theme of this year’s festival is “From a Seed.” The weekend is dedicated to farming and crafts of the 1800s. Their hands-on learning is always fun, and the demonstrations are fascinating. You will learn the art of candle and basket making, spinning and weaving, tanning and leather work, rye straw crafts, apple butter making, and other skills.



Don’t miss the interactive program in the 1893 one-room schoolhouse! Plus, there’s a children’s heritage area for the the K-4th set with crafts and activities.



There will be plenty of folk entertainment, delicious foods (many based on historical recipes), wagon rides, and a Civil War re-enactors encampment returns to the farm once more. Admission is $10 per adult, $5 per child ages 3 to 12 years old. Children under 3 years old are free with an attending adult. Quiet Valley members with a current membership can attend the Festival for free. Memberships can be purchased at the gate. See quietvalley.org/

harvest-festival for more information.



Later in the month, come see the “Eerie Side” of Quiet Valley! Spooky Days on the Farm is Friday, October 29th and Saturday, October 30th from 5pm to 8pm. Activities take a turn towards the things that go bump in the night on the farm around Halloween! Put your detective skills to the test by helping solve a murder mystery. A guide will take you around the farm as you meet the suspects, gather clues, and more! Check out quietvalley.org/spooky-days-2 for details.



347 Quiet Valley Rd., Stroudsburg

(570) 992-6161

quietvalley.org