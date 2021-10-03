An Amazing Variety of Tastes for All at the Jubilee

by ·

In Pocono Pines, you will find a gem of a place adjacent to Lake Naomi. Second generation family members bring to you a pleasant atmosphere, delicious foods, good drinks and fun on Thursday and Sunday evenings with their Wing Nights!



The Jubilee’s wing menu has an amazing selection of tastes for all. Choose from a dozen different flavors served

in four dozen buckets or for those who like variety in their life, opt for a two to four dozen wing sampler platter. If you prefer your wings hot, you can order traditional mild or spicy buffalo wings, or take it up a notch with garlic or super spicy atomic. If chicken wings on the sweet side are more your forte then you may want to order honey dill, thai peanut or mango habanero. Perhaps you prefer your wings barbecue style. Sink your teeth into spicy Kick’n, Tennessee Whiskey, Korean BBQ or Honey BBQ. If you like a less saucy style, there are three choices of dry rub wings.



With so many choices on the wing menu, you will certainly leave both happy and with a full belly after your Wing Night experience!



Van Gilder’s Jubilee Restaurant and Pub in the Pines

2067 Route 940, Pocono Pines

(570) 646-2377

jubileerestaurant.com