September 25th marks the start of the 25th season at The Briar Patch at Thornhurst Nursery! Plan to visit, as they’re open weekends through November 21st, then daily from November 26th to December 24th.



It’s never too early to get into the holiday spirit, and their Christmas Gift Shop is filled to the brim with very special gifts and unique decor. From Santas, snowmen and ornaments to holiday prints, primitive art, winterberry wreaths, pillows and throws, they have everything you need to transform your home into a winter wonderland. Continue your shopping with their soy candles, balsam pillows, cuddly stuffed animals and delectable section where you can get butters, jams, assorted bread mixes and more.



And, when you’re ready to choose that perfect Christmas tree and festive outdoor greenery, keep their Christmas Tree Farm in mind. Check out briarpatchthornhurst.com.



THE BRIAR PATCH at Thornhurst Nursery

278 Pine Grove Rd., Thornhurst

(570) 842-8072 or (570) 842-1266

briarpatchthornhurst.com