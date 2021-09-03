La Festa Italiana Returns!

by ·

More vendors, more attractions, more performers…more LaFesta Italiana! Who could ask for anything more as four fabulous fun filled days, September 3rd thru 6th set the stage for the time of your life Labor Day Weekend in Scranton’s Courthouse Square.



This free festival embracing Italian heritage sights, sounds and tastes, collides with the rich culture of Downtown Scranton blending local merchants and more. From authentic cuisine and nearly 70 vendors; to fireworks, dancing, and a list of outstanding performers you won’t want to miss all within walking distance.



Also returning this year are The Bronx Wanderers, La Festa’s main act on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. Festival patrons will recall these talented guys from previous appearances. They have been performing in Las Vegas for several years.

The Bronx Wanderers deliver a “Back to the Future” high-octane ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s rock n’ roll experience featuring the infectious energy of the music that skyrocketed classics like “American Graffiti,” “Happy Days” and “A Bronx Tale” to immediate success. Weave that nostalgic adrenalin into a soundtrack of the greatest hits of rock n’ roll replicated in a way that only a master record producer can achieve.

Among the many other acts that will perform are The Cameos, comedian Uncle Floyd Vivino, Frank Sinatra tribute (Chris DiMattio), Dean Martin tribute (Andy DiMino from Las Vegas), a Connie Francis tribute (featuring Nikki Rasmus), Gene Dempsey Orchestra, Old Friends, Flaxy Morgan, Popstar Drive, Mike Lanza, The Luongo Brothers, The Wanabees, Daddy-O and The Sax Maniax, The Exact Change, Gerard Mayer Band, the Mark Montella Project featuring Erin Malloy, La Festa’s principal Italian tenor Michael Castaldo, Ballet Theatre of Scranton performing Italian-Folk street dances, plus many others including jugglers, magicians, street acts, favorite local bands and dance groups.

The annual Mass in Italian will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5, in the Cathedral of Saint Peter, located one block from the festival site. The Mass will also be televised live by CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton.

Fireworks presented by Dickson City Hyundai will be displayed on Sunday night.



Easy to get to from Exit 185 off I-81, a GPS address of 200 Adams Avenue, Scranton PA helps navigate the way. A respectful request is shared to leave pets at home, encouraging guests to enjoy music, food and fun in the Square.



Visit lafestaitaliana.org for the complete schedule.