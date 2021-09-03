Performing Later this Month at Waverly Community House

by ·

The Waverly Community House is excited to announce that legendary jazz musician Houston Person and his quartet will give a live performance at The Comm on Sunday, September 26th at 2:00 p.m. in the auditorium. The concert is in memory of Comm friend and musician Wayne Smith and features Person on tenor sax, David Leonhardt on piano, Matthew Parrish on bass and Colby Inzer on drums.



Person has recorded everything from disco and gospel to pop and R&B, in addition to his trademark, soulful hard bop. After years as producer and house tenor for HighNote Records and touring with the late Etta Jones, Person is now known as a master of popular songs played in a relaxed, highly accessible style. Dizzy Gillespie once said of Houston: “He’s one of the best…He’s got bull chops!”



Houston’s appearances include recordings with Etta Jones, Lena Horne, Lou Rawls, Dakota Staton, Horace Silver, Charles Farland, Joey DeFrancesco and many others. In 1990, his recording with Ron Carter, “Something in Common” won the Independent Jazz Record of the Year Award. When asked what’s important in his music, he notes: “It’s important that it … relaxes you and makes you feel good.”



Tickets are $25 per person or $10 for students and may be purchased in advance at waverlycomm.org. Advance purchase is recommended as seating may be limited. The concert is a project of The F. Lammot Belin Arts Foundation. For more information on the Foundation, visit www.flbarts.org. The concert will be held in compliance with CDC and PA Department of Health COVID-19 guidelines.





WAVERLY COMMUNITY HOUSE

1115 N. Abington Rd., Waverly, PA 18471

(570) 586-8191

WaverlyComm.org