Summerfest in October? YES! At Barley Creek Brewing Company

Summerfest in October? Yes! Barley Creek’s annual party returns this October 2 from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm, at the Pint Size Park. Enjoy live music from the amazing Maybabies, plus craft beers and cocktails, great food, and fun for the whole family.



Buy before September 30th and save! Advance tickets are $10 and are available online HERE. Tickets will be kept at on a will-call list at the door. Tickets will be available online or for pickup at Barley Creek Brewing Company and also Barley Creek Tasting Room & Pub. A portion of proceeds will benefit the Pocono Township Services.



Barley Creek Brewing Company’s

PINT SIZE PARK

Easy to get to just off Route 80 at Exit 299, Right onto 715 N., Left at the Crossings. Stick to Sullivan Trail `til you see & hear festivities loud & clear

1774 Sullivan Trail, Tannersville

570 629-9399

www.BarleyCreek.com

Click HERE for more info about Summerfest 16