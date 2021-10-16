by ·

Activities take a turn towards the things that go bump in the night on the farm around Halloween!

Later this month, come see the “Eerie Side” of Quiet Valley! Spooky Days on the Farm is Friday, October 29th and Saturday, October 30th from 5pm to 8pm. Put your detective skills to the test by helping solve a murder mystery. A guide will take you around the farm as you meet the suspects, gather clues, and more!

This program takes approximately 1 1/2 to 2 hours, and tours are continuous. The last tour begins at 8 pm from the log cabin gift shop. Group sizes will be smaller than normal to allow for social distancing. Pre-purchase your tickets using this link.

Get into the haunted Halloween spirit with something more unique than just another haunted house. This program is designed by a forensic specialist and includes discussions and depictions of death and murder. The farm is extremely dark at night and visitors are encouraged to bring flashlights. Actors are not permitted to touch visitors. Not suitable for audiences under age 8.



Check out quietvalley.org/spooky-days-2 for details.



Admission – $12 Adults, $6 Ages 3-12

Rain or Shine

No Smoking and No Pets



Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm

347 Quiet Valley Rd., Stroudsburg

(570) 992-6161

quietvalley.org