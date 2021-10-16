Coming Next Month to The French Manor

by ·

Reserve early for Wine Lovers Weekends — coming up the last weekend of November: the 27th thru 29th, and the first three weekends of December.



Enjoy exquisite wines, learn about their different tastes and meet interesting people! The French Manor offers a complimentary wine tasting on Saturday afternoon accompanied by the Chef’s table of assorted cheeses, crackers and fresh fruit, and a bottle of one of the featured wines to take home.



Just a few details of what the package includes: lodging in an elegant guest room or luxurious suite, a welcome fruit and cheese plate, complimentary sherry and a fresh rose in your room/suite upon arrival, gourmet country breakfast, a $120 voucher for an elegant candlelight dinner for two featuring gourmet French cuisine and live piano music, and more!



Visit thefrenchmanor.com/specials/wine-lovers-weekends/ for all the details!



The French Manor

50 Huntingdon Dr., South Sterling

(570) 676-3244, (877) 720-6095

thefrenchmanor.com