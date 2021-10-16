Continuing through November at Crystal Cave

by ·

More than 5 million people have explored Crystal Cave since its opening in 1872 as Pennsylvania’s first show cave. Its charm is that it’s not as large as some of the other caves that have remained in their natural stage. With a passage of just 1785 feet creating beautiful formations and a greater concentration of dripstone; spectacular views entice visitors from across the Pocono Mountains and beyond.



An ice cream parlor, museum and nature trail, picnic facilities, panning for gemstones and souvenir shops make this stop a day tripper’s paradise. With conservation in mind, a vow remains to preserve and protect this natural wonder. Open daily now through November, this underground institution for a unique family fun solution shows how day-trip planning comes naturally at Crystal Cave!



Crystal Cave

963 Crystal Cave Rd., Kutztown

(610) 683-6765

crystalcavepa.com