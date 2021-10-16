Country Kettle is the Top Spot for All Your Little Goblins!

by ·

Halloween is fast approaching. Why not make Country Kettle your top spot for all of your little goblins? There are so many CANDY choices you won’t believe your eyes. There are festive foil wrapped chocolates and yummy crème pumpkins. Do you like Gummis? If you do, the witch hats, body parts and pumpkins will put you in a spooky Halloween spirit. These make the perfect treats for your upcoming trick-or-treaters!



The barrels upon barrels of candy choices: both hard and soft candy and mouth-watering homemade fudge, make Country Kettle a sweet-lovers dream come true. They have vintage candies too, that you just can’t find in your local shops, so much fun! The prepackaged snacks make it super easy to enjoy when traveling on the go and of course don’t forget about the chocolate covered pretzels and almond bark, both are so delicious and great to bring along to a party or event. They also have popcorn and other snacks if you love the sweet and salty combination.



In every nook and cranny of Country Kettle Candy and Gift Shop, is something delicious and wonderful you will want to purchase and take home. There are so many beautiful gift items, novelties, souvenirs and of course CANDIES to choose from. You must visit them today!



Country Kettle

Open Daily 9:30am-5:30pm

2523 Milford Rd., East Stroudsburg

(570) 421-8970

country-kettle.com



