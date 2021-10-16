Mark Your Calendars for This Spooky Schedule of Events…!

by ·

EVENTS

Pumpkin Festival

Country Junction

6565 Interchange Rd., Lehighton, 610 377-8400, countryjunction.com

Every day thru Oct. 30. Mon.-Sat. 9am to 6pm; Sun. 9am to 5pm. A variety of activities for all ages including hayrides, paintball wagon, gourd grenades, and much more. For thrill seekers, check out 3D Alien Invasion Nighttime Paintball Ride Fri. & Sat. nights thru Oct. 30 from 7pm to 10pm.



Spooky Days on the Farm

Quiet Valley

347 Quiet Valley Rd., Stroudsburg, 570 992-6161, quietvalley.org

Friday, October 29 & Saturday, October 30, 5pm-8pm. For those with unshakable nerve, put your detective skills to the test by helping solve a murder mystery! A guide will take you around the farm as you meet suspects, gather clues & more!



Signs of Fall Hike

Pocono Env. Ed. Ctr.

538 Emery Rd., Dingmans Ferry

570 828-2319, peec.org

Saturday, October 30, 1:00pm – 3:00pm. Take a hike with PEEC and discover the science behind the wonderful season of fall! $5/person

Saturday Trunk or Treat

Tobyhanna Elementary Center

398 Old Rte 940, Pocono Pines

917 657-8332, tecpto1@gmail.com

Saturday, October 30, 6:00pm – 9:00pm. Trunk or Treat, Food, Spooky Trail, prizes for best costumes & more!

PARADES

Barrett Township

Sunday, October 24 at 2pm

Join Barrett Township for their annual Halloween Parade this year! Don’t miss Barrett’s longest running tradition. Fire trucks, live music, creative floats, antique cars, spooky guests and more. Decorate your vehicle to join in the festivities. Rain date 10/31. Mountainhome – Rt. 390 (570) 807-6810 barretthalloween.com



TRICK OR TREAT HOURS and MORE! – Sunday 10/31

Delaware Water Gap Borough –

6PM to 8PM Police Chief Andy will hand out treats at the Church Gazebo.

East Stroudsburg Borough – 6PM to 8PM

Mount Pocono Borough –

2nd Annual Mayor’s Pumpkin Patch Borough Hall & Green 2PM to 4PM

Children & families dress in costume and bring your carved pumpkin masterpiece to win a prize.

Trick or Treat 6PM – 8PM

Paradise Township – 6PM – 8PM

Pocono Township – 5PM – 8PM

Stroud Township – 6PM to 8PM

Tobyhanna Township – 4PM to 7PM

Trunk or Treat at The 940 Junction – 1879 Rt. 940, Pocono Pines 1PM to 4PM

Costume Contest, Best Decorated Trunk Contest, Trick or Treating.

Trick or Treat at Hawley Silk Mill –

8 Silk Mill Dr., Hawley 12PM to 3PM