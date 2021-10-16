Now through October 30th at Country Junction

by ·

Everyone looks forward to the crisp weather, leaves changing into beautiful colors, Halloween approaching, and of course the The Great Pocono Pumpkin Festival at Country Junction! Located at 6565 Interchange Road (Route 209) in nearby Lehighton, the “World’s Largest General Store” brings fun for everyone with this annual festival.



On now through October 30th, Pumpkin Festival is open Monday thru Saturday 9am-6pm and Sunday 9am-5pm, rain or shine. Bring the whole family for an entertaining day of good old-fashioned Fall festivities. Festival admission and parking are free!



Check out the festival’s Hayrides, Paintball Wagon, Paintball Shooting Range, Pony Rides, Midway Rides, Petting Farm, Gourd Grenades, Gem Mining, 3D Galaxy Battle Quest, Laser Tag, and more. All attractions and games are individually priced. Consider purchasing Country Junction’s rechargeable FUN CARD for convenience any time you visit.



Of course you will want to pick out the most perfect pumpkin for the season… and there are so many to choose from!



Don’t miss these great acts scheduled to perform:

10/16 – Band of Brothers

10/17 – The Buzz

10/23 – The Buzz

10/24 – Rikki & Friends



This year, FRIGHT NITES are back! The theme is 3-D Alien Invasion, where you can hunt aliens while riding Country Junction’s paintball wagons at night. Be there, and be scared: Fridays and Saturdays, through October 30th, from 7pm to 11pm. The last ride leaves at 10pm.



Pumpkin Festival brings smiles to everyone’s faces year after year. If you are looking for a family-oriented experience and a place with plenty of fun for all, Country Junction is that place! Visit CountryJunction.com for all the details.



Country Junction

6565 Interchange Rd. (Rt. 209), Lehighton

CountryJunction.com

(610) 377-8400