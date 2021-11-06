An Elegant Experience at The French Manor

by ·

One of the most romantic places to stay in the Poconos, The French Manor is a luxury bed & breakfast nestled into a picturesque mountainside. Experience its beautiful guest rooms and suites, and once you arrive you may never want to leave.



Wine Lovers Weekends are scheduled for November 27th thru 29th, along with the first three weekends of December. Enthusiasts can learn about different wines, their tastes and characteristics, and meet those who share their interests. Guests will receive a fruit and cheese welcome plate, complimentary Sherry and flowers upon arrival, and an evening turn-down service including delicious Godiva Chocolates. Gourmet country breakfast is served each morning in the dining room. A voucher for a candlelit dinner for two – featuring gourmet French cuisine – is also included. Enjoy your meal in the atmosphere of live piano music, dining fireside in the intimate ‘Castle’ dining room.



On Saturday afternoon there will be a wine tasting and presentation with the Sommelier, accompanied by the Chef’s fruit and cheese board. You may then take home a featured bottle of wine.



Visit thefrenchmanor.com/specials/wine-lovers-weekends/ to see which of their unique rooms appeals to you. Choose from luxury spa suites to more traditionally decorated rooms with all of the amenities included. Complete with an indoor salt water pool and hot tub, massages, facials and more, you can plan to unwind and relax at Le Spa Forêt. Wine Lovers Weekend is the perfect experience to share with your special someone.



The French Manor

50 Huntingdon Dr., South Sterling, PA 18445

(570) 676-3244

thefrenchmanor.com