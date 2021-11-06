at Waverly Community House November 20th and 21st.

by ·

The 38th annual Artisans’ Marketplace at Waverly Community House returns again this season with an outdoors market format!



This fundraiser for The Comm takes place on Saturday November 20th from 10am to 4pm, and Sunday November 21st from 11am to 4pm. The marketplace will feature over 20 juried, regional artisans offering unique gifts for the holidays. Warm beverages, heat lamps, seasonal music and vendors under shelter, all make for a fun, festive atmosphere and a unique shopping experience. A luncheon by Constantino’s Catering will be offered in the auditorium. Choose from many decadent desserts at The Comm Bake Shop.



Vendors feature home decor, bath & kitchen accessories, textiles and wearable art, leathercraft, metal and woodworks, and more. Just a few of the merchants include: AromaTheraPutty, Crow Designs, Lavender Hill Farm, Midnight Fern Designs, Tiny Homestead Studio, Christine’s Soap Box, Rodgers Nursery, Chocolate Moonshine, Deep Roots Hard Cider, Saint’s Nicks, Second Season Mittens, Brook Hollis Leathercraft, Silver on the Square, Birdsong Birdhouses.



Mask wearing and safety guidelines will be in place. Tickets (good for both days of the show) are $10 for general admission and $8 for those 60 and over, or 12 and under. Staggered admission times will allow for greater social distancing.



Waverly Community House is located at 1115 North Abington Road in Waverly, PA. Visit waverlycomm.org, call (570) 586-8191, or check out Waverly Community House on Facebook for more information.