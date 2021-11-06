Bears and Hibernation…

by ·

While winter loving thrill seekers set out to enjoy all the Pocono Mountains has to offer; there are a few critters that prefer to take things a bit slow with sights set on hibernation—or so you may think…

This Week’s fact comes from The Nature Conservancy’s Bud Cook.

Did you know… black bears aren’t true hibernators?



While they become dormant during the cold winter months; on warm, late-winter days, they may emerge seeking some sustenance.



A little tidbit… As with all Pocono Mountains wildlife, always admire from afar and by all means… DON’T FEED THE BEARS!