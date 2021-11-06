One-of-a-Kind Gifting Finds at the Holiday Fine Arts & Crafts Show

by ·

On Saturday and Sunday, November 27th and 28th from 10am-5pm the Holiday Fine Arts & Crafts Festival will be held at Kalahari Resort in Pocono Manor. Currently in its sixteenth year, the event is sponsored by the Pocono Mountain Arts Council.



This fine arts and artisans show and sale brings beautiful, quality items unlike any other. Admission is free and the event is a great opportunity to shop, chat with a group of choice artists, and browse their unique work.



There will be oil paintings, watercolors, pastel works, fiber arts, jewelry and more! Favorite artists will return, such as Alice Prall, John James, Lenni Grits, and others. The Raffle is back this year in grand style, with many wonderful donations by artists. You’re sure to find special holiday gifts for those on your list. With so many one-of-a-kind pieces available year after year, this festival is not to be missed!



HOLIDAY FINE ARTS AND CRAFTS SHOW

at Kalahari Resort Convention Center

250 Kalahari Blvd., Pocono Manor

Poconomac.com