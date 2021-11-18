On Stage for the Holidays at The Shawnee Playouse

by ·

Shawnee Playhouse brings in the holiday season with ELF: The Musical directed by Max Kubiak and choreographed by Colette Boudreaux. Elf begins Friday November 26th and runs through Sunday December 19th.

Based on the beloved holiday film starring Will Ferrell, this hilarious fish-out-of-water comedy follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity.

Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. He ventures off to find out who he truly is. This modern-day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. After all, the best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear!

ELF: The Musical runs November 26th to December 19th. Show times are as follows:

November 2pm matinee shows: 11/26 & 11/27

November 8pm evening shows: 11/27 & 11/28



December 2pm matinee shows: 12/4, 12/5, 12/11, 12/12, 12/18 & 12/19

December 8pm evening shows: 12/3, 12/4, 12/10, 12/11, 12/17 & 12/18

Ticket prices are:

$29 – Adults

$26 – Seniors

$16 – Children age 16 and under



The Shawnee Playhouse

552 River Road, Shawnee-on-Delaware

For more information or to reserve tickets, call the Shawnee Playhouse Box Office at (570) 421-5093

For more information on show dates and times, and to purchase tickets online, visit theshawneeplayhouse.com