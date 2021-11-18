Three Unique Local Shopping Destinations

by ·

Gift giving season is just around the corner! If you haven’t already, it’s time to think about your holiday shopping. There are so many unique and special stores in the Poconos to help you right along.



Open weekends now thru November 21st, then daily from November 26th through December 24th, plan to visit THE BRIAR PATCH AT THORNHURST NURSERY. Their Christmas Gift Shop is filled to the brim with items to put you in the holiday spirit. From Santas, snowmen and ornaments to holiday prints, primitive art, winterberry wreaths, pillows and throws, they have everything you need to transform your home into a winter wonderland. Continue your shopping with their soy candles, balsam pillows, cuddly stuffed animals and delectable section where you can get butters, jams, assorted bread mixes and more. Locals can visit their Christmas Tree Farm (visit at any time to tag your choice) and find the perfect tree for your home. Don’t forget to choose a wreath for that front door! Visit www.briarpatchthornhurst.com for more details. Celebrating 25 years!



Open Tuesdays thru Saturdays 9:30am to 5:30pm, closed Sundays and Mondays, HOLLEY ROSS POTTERY is a place you must visit for all of your home décor needs. Need a very special gift for someone? They have that too! With an extensive inventory of some of the finer names in home goods, you will find Fenton, Genuine Fiesta, Hartstone and Pilgrim Glass, to name a few. Their showroom also includes unique Polish Pottery. You can find beautiful lighted ceramic Christmas trees in so many styles, colors and sizes. Located in a park-like setting with beautiful acreage, a scenic lake and sawdust trails perfect for a short late autumn hike, Holley Ross is an experience unlike any other. See them on the web at www.holleyross.com.



Open Mondays thru Saturdays 9am to 5pm, and closed Sundays, HOUSE OF CANDLES is the place to visit if you need a gift for someone… or if you just love candles! They have a large selection of in-store hand carved candles in a variety of themes: hearts, bows, butterflies, numbered birthdays, lighthouses, angels, holidays, animals, sports teams, and so many more to choose from. They also offer a complete line of hand dipped, jar, pillar and votive candles with a wide selection of scents. Jarred candles come in over 35 different scents, including all your favorites like Bayberry, Hollyberry, and Pine, that smell just like the holidays! Check out www.houseofcandles.com for more.