Indoor Fitness-Based Fun Returns to Mount Pocono

by ·

Boulder Climbing, a Ninja Warrior Obstacle Course, Bounce Houses—what more could anyone ask for? Pocono Rocks is on course rolling right back into downtown Mount Pocono with a place to go for indoor fitness-based fun.



Admiring his children, Caleb and Cadence, deliberately ditch digital temptation and engage in physical recreation; avid climber and all around outdoorsman, owner Darien Bohdal envisioned “A fun, safe place for kids;” that encourages “An experience for you and your child.”



Agreeing, wife Jodi jumped right in, illustrating the mutual benefits, embracing the idea as an opportunity for kids to blow off a little steam; while parents and caregivers blow a little steam off Cappuccinos, Lattes and other breakfast, lunch and light fare cuisine tableside at The Little Rock Cafe in Pocono Rocks.



Figuring a female side of fitness into the equation, “It [climbing] works the mind and body,” she states, explaining,” The core workout is phenomenal plus figuring out your next maneuver as you climb builds mental stamina.”



Put in place Pocono Rocks rocks the group gatherings and birthday party side of planning with invitations, food, recreation plus cleanup and she was sold on the idea. Doors re-opened earlier in December, and the celebration echoes on into the holidays… with ways to consider school break options.

Make Play Date Plans Today! Daily Pass (3yrs & Under): $12.00

Daily Pass (4yrs & Up): $20.00

Climber/Warrior Pass: $12.00

Pocono Rocks!

Easy to get to at 1428 Pocono Blvd (Route 611) in Mt. Pocono

570 580-4100

PoconoRocks.com