On Stage for the Holidays at The Shawnee Playhouse

Shawnee Playhouse brings in the holiday season with ELF: The Musical directed by Max Kubiak and choreographed by Colette Boudreaux. Elf runs through Sunday, December 19th.
Based on the beloved holiday film starring Will Ferrell, this hilarious fish-out-of-water comedy follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity.
Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. He ventures off to find out who he truly is. This modern-day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. After all, the best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear!
ELF: The Musical is on stage now through December 19th. Show times are as follows:
2pm Matinee Shows:
12/4 • 12/5 • 12/11
12/12 • 12/18 • 12/19
8pm Evening Shows:
12/3 • 12/4 • 12/10
12/11 • 12/17 • 12/18
Ticket prices are:
$29 – Adults $26 – Seniors
$16 – Children age 16 and under
For info or to reserve tickets, call the Shawnee Playhouse Box Office at (570) 421-5093.
For more about show dates and times, and to purchase tickets online, visit theshawneeplayhouse.com
The Shawnee Playhouse
522 River Rd., Shawnee-on-Delaware
(570) 421-5093
FOR TICKETS & MORE INFO, VISIT:
theshawneeplayhouse.com