S&S Speedways Thrill of the Ride Every Season of the Year…

For twenty five years, S&S Speedways has brought indoor Go-Kart fun and excitement to the Poconos. If you love racing, this is a place you must visit. Conveniently located in Stroudsburg, the clean, family owned facility offers fun for all and a friendly, welcoming staff to assist you with all of your racing needs. Feed your need for speed with their well-maintained Go-Karts and track offering fun for all ages.



Birthday or special event coming up? Why not hold your private party at S&S during non-public hours? Your guests will definitely have so much fun racing!



For non-racing guests, there is spectator full track viewing, a pool table, video games and merchandise to browse through and pick up a souvenir. Have you ever dreamed of owning your own race car? In conjunction with Slingshot by Tobias, you can purchase a race car that is interchangeable between a Junior and All-Star Racer. With a little easy modification, father and son or uncle and nephew can enjoy racing the same vehicle.



Go to SSSpeedways.com today, for racing requirements and regulations, and all you need to know for a day of fast indoor fun. Check out instagram.com/ssspeedways/ for some speedy snapshots. Every 2nd and 4th Friday of the month, take advantage of their “Ride All Night” special, for just $45! Hours are: Friday 5-10pm, Saturday 12-10pm, and Sunday 12-7pm.



S&S Speedways Indoor Go-Karts

GPS: 7062 Route 209, Stroudsburg

(570) 420-5500,

SSSpeedways.com