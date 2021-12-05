The Briar Patch Offers Festive Shopping Ways

by ·

Nothing gets you in the spirit of the holiday season more than shopping in the midst of a beautiful festive view! With a focus on being a seasonal destination, The Briar Patch at Thornhurst Nurseries gives you rows and rows of fresh wreaths and Christmas trees to walk through en route to their rustic holiday shop.



For twenty-five years, friends and families have returned to buy gifts and enjoy seeing the sights of the Poconos at The Briar Patch. “Born from our love of the Christmas spirit dedicated to the child in all of us” reads the plaque hanging outside the cabin doorway. What a beautiful welcome notion! When you step inside the shop there is so much to take in. The sights and smells are heavenly. From the delicious scents like pine, cinnamon, and vanilla to the grand restored sleigh surrounded by folk art inspired creations, you may not want to leave this glorious place. There are also candles, festive décor and boutique items available to bring the country Christmas spirit home with you. You’ll find primitive and Christmas folk art, wonderful Santas and snowmen, pottery, and so many ornaments to sparkle and light up your tree! Peruse quilted throws and table runners, winterberry wreaths, framed holiday prints and bittersweet garland, fragrant balsam pillows, soy candles and candle accessories, and cuddly stuffed animals. The delectable section features pumpkin, apple and monkey bread mixes, fruit butters and jams, tasty dip mixes, creamy cocoa, and more!



Nestled in the quiet village of Thornhurst, and off the beaten path, The Briar Patch is definitely worth the drive. Visit briarpatchthornhurst.com today for directions and more information. Merry Christmas!



The Briar Patch

278 Pine Grove Rd., Thornhurst

(570) 842-8072 or (570) 842-1266

briarpatchthornhurst.com