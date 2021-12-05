Two Weekends of Christmas Traditions at Quiet Valley

by ·

Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm will hold its 31st Annual Old Time Christmas event on Saturdays and Sundays, December 4th & 5th and December 11th & 12th.



At Quiet Valley, Christmas customs are brought to life from the 1800s to the present day. This holiday season, take time to enjoy a tour of the beautifully decorated farm where guides dressed in period clothing lead you by lantern light! Tours leave every 15 minutes from 2:30pm to 7:00pm, with the last tour beginning promptly at 7. Set aside about 1.5 hours for your visit. At the schoolhouse the school marm will lead you in singing carols and then off you go to the farmhouse for a visit with an old Pennsylvania German folk character, the Belschnikel. Candlelit Luminaries will abound and the farm will be decked out in festive finery. Stop by the bonfire to get warm and listen to a story or two. Visit the Christmas Putz to watch the farm family make special gifts for loved ones, and don’t miss the Live Nativity in the lower barnyard. Wander the Christmas Tree Forest where decorated trees sponsored by Quiet Valley families and local businesses will be waiting for guests to vote on their favorite.



Complimentary hot chocolate and cookies, and the Holiday Gift Shop with handcrafted items are a great way to finish your tour. Admission is $12, and $6 for children ages 3-12. Visit quietvalley.org/old-time-christmas to purchase advance tickets online, or call (570) 992-6161 for more information. A truly meaningful way to start your Christmas season!



Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm

347 Quiet Valley Rd., Stroudsburg

(570) 992-6161

Visit Quiet Valley’s new website at quietvalley.org for beautiful images of the Farm, and a calendar of all their upcoming events, festivals and special programs!