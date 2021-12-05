It’s so easy to get into the spirit of the holiday season at Country Junction, “The World’s Largest General Store”. You will get a wonderful feeling of nostalgia as you walk through the store beautifully decorated for the holidays, with aisles full of so many fun gift ideas!
Take a trip down the Yellow Brick Road where you will find specialty foods including candies, jellies, nuts and fudge made right on the premises. Visit the Wine Cellar for a delicious taste of Sorrenti’s wine and pick up a bottle for your holiday table. At the bakery, you will definitely find a sweet treat for all your holiday company visiting.
Be sure to mark your calendar for a weekend trip to Country Junction, when you and yours can visit with Santa… and have photos taken! Pets are welcome for pics, too. The jolly old red-suited elf will be on the scene weekends through Sunday, December 19th, from 10am to 4pm. Visit CountryJunction.com/Santa-Pictures for packages and pricing information.
Country Junction is open Monday thru Saturday 9am-6pm, and Sunday 9am-5pm, and is located on Route 209 (6565 Interchange Road) in Lehighton.
Country Junction
6565 Interchange Rd./Rt. 209, Lehighton
(610) 377-5050
countryjunction.com
Visit Country Junction for Photos with Santa
