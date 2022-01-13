by ·

Whether you are seeking a resort for a family ski vacation, a private cottage for a romantic Winter weekend, or lodging for a wedding or special event, Mountain Springs Lake Resort can suit all of your needs. There are onsite activities, and the resort is situated just minutes from many Pocono attractions. MSL Resort features 39 spacious cabins and suites situated on a private 76-acre lake. Their latest addition – The Hill Suites – are a perfect couples’ retreat from the outside world. With luxury accommodations, these adult-only suites are even available for just an overnight stay. All of the comforts, none of the crowds! Reserve your getaway now at mslresort.com, email vacation@mslresort.com, or call (570) 629-0251 for more information.



The Resort at Mountain Springs Lake

1246 Mountain Spring Rd., Reeders

(570) 629-0251

mslresort.com