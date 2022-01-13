The Candle Shop Worth Finding!

by ·

Have a special occasion coming up like a wedding or a birthday? Need a gift for someone? Do you just love candles? House of Candles is a must on your “to do” list in the Poconos. It is conveniently located right on Route 715 in Henryville.



House of Candles offers an extensive line of hand dipped candles… and on top of all of that, jars, pillars, and votives with many different scents like pine, pumpkin pie, patchouli, and more – which smell amazing!



They’ve been hand-carving candles for over 30 years – and have an extensive selection of them in store. Hand-carved candles are available in every theme imaginable: angels, holidays, lighthouses, animals, hearts, sports, butterflies, characters and more!



Also consider ordering a personalized hand-carved candle – it makes for such a unique memento! Your wedding invitation, special photo, birth announcement or other printed keepsake will be presented on a beautiful hand-carved candle, in the colors and design themes you request. Email info@houseofcandles.com for more information.

Visit House of Candles between 10am-4pm and you can even learn how to make your own candle, so much fun!

House of Candles

3371 Rt. 715, Henryville

(570) 629-1953,

houseofcandles.com