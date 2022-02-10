Area Ski Resorts Highlights

by ·

Ski resorts in the Poconos have several events ongoing in February to keep you and yours having fun:



Shawnee Mountain continues Local’s Night every Thursday from 3:00PM to 9:00PM. Enjoy discounted lift tickets with valid ID and a zip code that beings with 183. This deal can only be claimed at the window. Restrictions apply. Then, on Saturday, February 19th, don’t miss Paint the Mountain Pink, benefiting the Hope for Strength Breast Cancer Fund. Remember to wear pink, and enter the $10/ticket raffle for the chance to win some truly amazing prizes!

SHAWNEE MOUNTAIN SKI AREA

East Stroudsburg, 401 Hollow Rd., (570) 421-7231 www.shawneemt.com



Ski Big Bear at Masthope Mountain will feature extended hours for President’s Day Holiday Week, from February 19th thru February 26th. Holiday / Weekend Rates apply, all hours are weather dependent. Hours are: Saturday 2/19 8:00am – 9:00pm; Sunday, 2/20 9:00am – 9:00pm; Monday, 2/21 9:00am – 9:00pm; Tuesday, 2/22 9:00am – 9:00pm; Wednesday, 2/23 9:00am – 9:00pm; Thursday, 2/24 9:00am – 9:00pm; Friday, 2/25 9:00am – 9:00pm; Saturday 2/26 8:00am – 9:00pm.

SKI BIG BEAR at MASTHOPE MOUNTAIN

Lackawaxen, 192 Karl Hope Blvd., (570) 226-8585 www.ski-bigbear.com



Check out upcoming Winter Happenings and events at Camelback Resort here:

camelbackresort.com/events/winter-happenings/ Events that are fun for all, like Freezin’ for a Reason which supports Special Olympics of PA, the Sip & Chip Workshop where you too can learn how to carve ice, and Snowshoe Stargazing to watch the skies above and trek through the beautiful snow.

CAMELBACK RESORT

Tannersville, 193 Resort Dr., (855) 515-1283 or (570) 629-1665 www.camelbackresort.com







