The Perfect Spot for Romance…

A beautiful stone chateau situated on a picturesque mountainside in the Poconos, The French Manor is the perfect spot for your romantic getaway weekend. Bringing you distinctive guest rooms and unique suites… once you arrive, you may never want to leave! Candlelight dining, culinary expertise, and attentive staff make each meal at The French Manor Restaurant a memorable experience. Enjoy exquisite French Cuisine paired with sweeping views of the Northern Pocono Mountains. Plan to unwind and relax at Le Spa Forêt, which features an indoor salt water pool and hot tub, massages, facials, body treatments and more. You must check out their website at thefrenchmanor.com to see which of their accommodations most appeals to you & yours. They offer getaway packages and themed events all year round.



The French Manor Inn & Spa

50 Huntingdon Drive, South Sterling

(877) 720-6090

thefrenchmanor.com