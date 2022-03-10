Comedy Show at The Tasting Room Sunday March 13th

by ·

Who needs a good laugh? Join the fun at Barley Creek Tasting Room for the Kricket Comedy Show featuring Paul Spratt, Ellen Doyle, and Eddie Gallagher. Sunday, March 13th at Barley Creek Tasting Room & Pub, next to Brooks Brothers at Crossings Premium Outlets in Tannersville. Seating starts at 6:30PM, and the show begins at 7:00PM.



Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 on the day of the show. Tickets are available at www.kricketcomedy.com.