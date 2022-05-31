Farm Animal Frolic… a Weekend of Family Fun at Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm

by ·

“Celebrating the renewal of life that comes with the season of Spring!”

Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm presents the 33rd Annual Farm Animal Frolic, a magnificent opportunity to experience baby animals firsthand. This popular weekend program held May 28th & 29th shares shows, games and hands-on activities the whole family will enjoy.

Entertaining and downright adorable, Farm Animal Frolic focuses on educating with a clever mix of fun, taking guests on a journey into how family farms help sustain the nation. Watch chicks hatching from their eggs. Giggle at goats and lambs frolicking about. Feel the soft fur of baby bunnies and more.

On Sunday the school marm will offer presentations in the One Room Schoolhouse. The outdoor brick bake oven will be in operation during all four days of the event making homemade bread and cookies.



There is nothing more lovable than baby animals! Children and grown-ups alike will get a kick out of a visit to Farm Animal Frolic. This is a wonderful opportunity to learn about farms, farm animals and to spend a day in the beautiful outdoors. Social distancing will be practiced and masks are required.



As a National Historical Site, Quiet Valley preserves an important piece of Pennsylvania’s agricultural heritage. Dressed in period clothing, residents reenact the day to day life of a German family who lived and worked the farm which included caring for barnyard babies (along with mommies and daddies) from the 1760s to 1913.

Farm Animal Frolic takes place rain or shine, 10am to 4pm Saturday and noon to 4pm Sunday. Admission is $18 for adults and $10 ages 3 thru 12. Kids under age 3 are free. Pre-purchase your tickets online and save! Pony Rides and Horse-drawn Wagon Rides are an additional charge and are weather permitting. Refreshments will be available. No Smoking or Pets. Visit QuietValley.org for more information and to buy tickets. All funds raised go to support the mission of this nonprofit farm museum.



Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm

347 Quiet Valley Rd., Stroudsburg

(570) 992-6161

quietvalley.org