Fireworks Fun & So Much More for Independence Day!

Eastburg’s Big Bang Fireworks

5:45 PM to 9:00 PM

5 S Kistler St., East Stroudsburg

by Eastburg Community Alliance

Music from Pocono Duo starts at 5:45PM. Fireworks begin around 9PM. A true community event with your friends, family, and neighbors. Expect great music, delicious food from local restaurants, shopping, 50/50 raffles, and more!

eastburgalliance.com

Fireworks Celebration

Fireworks begin at dusk

Central Park, Honesdale

The Greater Honesdale Partnership will hold fireworks on top of Irving Cliff on July 2 with a rain date of July 3. Fireworks are set to burst after the Wayne County Creative Arts Council music event. Bring your chair and get ready for holiday fun!

visithonesdalepa.com

4th of July Fireworks

Fireworks start at dusk

Split Rock Resort, 428 Moseywood Rd., Lake Harmony

Celebrate 4th of July at Split Rock with live music, fireworks and more. Let your heart beat red, white, and blue at Split Rock Resort.

splitrockhotel.com

Fourth of July Celebration

Fireworks begin at dusk

Skytop Lodge

South Lawn, Route 390, Skytop

$10/car for non-resort guests

Bring a blanket or your favorite chair and join Skytop Lodge for a grand fireworks display! Open to the public with limited parking. Arrive early and enjoy live entertainment beginning at 6:30 p.m. Concession stand items and cash bar available.

skytop.com

Lake Ariel Fireworks Display

Fireworks begin at dusk

by Lake Ariel Volunteer Fire Co.

Lake Ariel Beach, 1381 Lake Ariel Hwy., Lake Ariel

The Lake Ariel Fire Company’s Volunteers will serve food and beverages at the Lake Station on Route 191. Come early for a great view!

Fireworks Over Lake Wallenpaupack

Show begins approximately 9:15 PM

Lake Wallenpaupack

Join The Chamber of the Northern Poconos as well as many supporting community businesses for an unforgettable fireworks display over Lake Wallenpaupack. Bold Gold Media’s Classic Hits 105.3 will broadcast patriotic music during the show. Parking and seating is available at the Wallenpaupack High School. Weather permitting. Rain date July 5.

northernpoconoschamber.com

Independence Day Fireworks

Start Time: 5 PM Fireworks: Dusk

Camelback Mountain Resort, 301 Resort Dr., Tannersville

Light up your sky this Independence Day at Camelback Resort. Spend the 4th of July at Camelbeach then get ready for their fireworks display. Enjoy live music by M80 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and food before the display. Rain date is July 3. Come early to reserve your place and get ready to fall in love with the sky.

camelbackresort.com