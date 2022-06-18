Pocono Indian Museum & Gift Shop

by ·

Located in one of the oldest buildings in the Pocono Mountains, The Pocono Indian Museum is a fun place to spend the afternoon. Through displays of artifacts, tools, and weapons, the history of the Delaware Indians comes to life before your very eyes. You can take a 30-minute tour of the museum if you wish, and history buffs will find it interesting that the building that houses the museum once served as a safe house for slaves making their way through the Underground Railroad.

Pocono Indian Museum

Route 209, Bushkill

(570) 588-9338

poconoindianmuseum.com

Find a great admission coupon offer HERE