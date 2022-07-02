So Much to See & Do at Country Junction

by ·

If you are looking for a family-oriented and nostalgic day out, then look no further than Country Junction in Lehighton!

Shop for treasures for the home and delicious sweet treats, including homemade fudge and vintage candy. With an arcade, mini bowling alley, and free petting farm, there are lasting memories to be made for the entire family. This is a place where families and friends can spend the day having fun, there is something for everyone!

Check out CountryJunction.com for a list of upcoming summer festivals, like The World’s Largest Yard Sale July 2nd from 9am to 3pm, Kids’ Day July 9th from 11am to 4pm, Blueberry Festival July 16th & 23rd from 11am to 4pm, and Wine Festival July 30 11am to 4pm.

Country Junction is located at 6565 Interchange Rd. (Rt. 209) in Lehighton. Store hours are Monday thru Saturday 8am to 6pm, and Sunday 9am to 5pm.