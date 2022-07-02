Summer is Here – at Barley Creek!

by ·

Barley Creek is brewing up some amazing outdoor excitement as Summerfest 17 barrels in on Saturday, June 25 from 4pm to 10:30pm.

Kick off the summer with Barley Creek Summerfest, featuring live music with Kyle Baker from 3:30 to 6 PM and The Maybabies from 6:30 to 10 PM, plus great food, drinks, fun and games for the whole family! Tapping of Summerfest Lager – POCONO PUNCH ON TAP – Wiffle Ball – Ping Pong – Corn Hole – Pickle Ball – Bounce House for the Kids. Food Truck and Barley’s BBQ Pit open!



Tickets are $10 in advance ($15 at the door.) Buy tickets online here .

Barley Creek Brewing Company

Located just off Route 80 taking Exit 299 right onto 715 North

Make a left at the Crossings following Sullivan Trail about a mile