NASCAR Action Revs Up – Get to Pocono Raceway July 22nd thru 24th!

by ·

by Emily Whalen, PMVB

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Race Weekend revs up in the Pocono Mountains July 22-24, 2022 at Pocono Raceway. Start your engines for four races over three days, including Saturday’s Pocono 225 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race and Sunday’s M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 NASCAR Cup Series Race, with extra events and activities for all. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a curious first timer, here are 7 reasons you don’t want to miss this exciting weekend.

1. There’s no place like Pocono!

Nicknamed the “Tricky Triangle” for its unique, three-turn design, Pocono Raceway is the only NASCAR track of its kind. Each of the track’s three turns presents a different angle, keeping drivers on their toes and fans on their feet.

2. It’s intense.

Forget what you’ve seen on TV. You haven’t truly experienced a NASCAR race until you’ve felt the rush of the cars flying by and heard the roar of the engines. From the energy of the crowd to the extras off the track, there’s nothing like a NASCAR race at Pocono Raceway.

3. It’s kid-friendly.

Pocono Raceway puts families first, with kid-friendly activities at every event. Kids, ages 12 and under, receive FREE admission to the 100 and 200 Level of the Grandstand all weekend long. Children can explore Tricky’s* Kit Kamp, play in the Kids Zone, enjoy special perks from the Kids Club and party it up at the annual Kids Day on Saturday, July 23.

*Tricky the Fox is Pocono Raceway mascot. Look for him out and about on race weekend!

4. It’s green.

Pocono Raceway is powered by the sun! The track’s 25-acre solar farm generates enough energy to power the property and almost 100 homes and businesses nearby. Located right next door, Pocono Organics is a regular partner of Pocono Raceway and is one of the largest Regenerative Organic Certified farms in North America.

5. It takes camping to a whole new level.

From tents to trailers and tricked-out RVs, you’ll see some pretty impressive campsites on the infield at Pocono Raceway. Seasoned racegoers know, it’s less about the crash pad and more about the sense of community.

6. You can sign the finish line.

Take our advice, purchase an add-on to get closer to the action. The Pit & Paddock Pass allows fans to access Frontstretch, Paddock (the area between Pit Road and the NASCAR Cup Series Garage), and portions of Pit Road during designated times. Arrive early to snap a photo with the Pocono Raceway trophy on the track and bring a sharpie to take part in the tradition of fans signing the finish line before the race.

7. Two words: Fan Fair.

What’s there to do before the flag drops? Stop by the Fan Fair and find out. Open Friday, Saturday and Sunday behind the grandstands, Pocono Raceway’s Fan Fair features interactive displays, souvenir stations, food and drink vendors, children’s activities and a whole lot more to see and do. Find the full event schedule for the weekend, including fan entertainment on PoconoRaceway.com.

There’s a lot to love about Pocono Raceway. Keep an eye out for even more great events and experiences at the track throughout the year and be sure to grab your tickets now for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Race Weekend coming up July 22-24, 2022.