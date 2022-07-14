Quiet Valley’s Wonderful, Old-Fashioned Entertainment 

by ·

Dedicating days to share various ways farm life was nearly two centuries ago, Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm’s Summer Highlights series continues to educate and entertain. Introducing July’s dates starts by announcing the hills (and valley) will be alive with the sound of music 10am to 5pm on Saturday, July 16th. The 16th Annual Music in the Valley returns with a variety of musicians performing throughout the historical farm. Many of the tunes will be reminiscent of the music settlers played in the 19th century. As a grand finale, the day will end with a jam session at 3:30pm. Admission is $15.00 for adults, and $8.00 for children aged 3 to 12. This event will be held under tents, rain or shine.

Blending more days throughout the summer, with ideas teaching about how items like flax, reeds and pottery played an important role in everyday life on the farm; Quiet Valley continues offering unique opportunities. Highlights run approximately 10am to 3:30pm and are included in the price of tour admission. For a list of all things to come, visit quietvalley.org/calendar and keep the dates below for just a few of the highlights:



SATURDAY 7/9

Rooster Run/Walk 5K

TUESDAY 7/12

Flax & Linen Day

Sue Oiler & Friends

WEDNESDAY 7/13

Paper Crafts

Rachel Alborn

FRIDAY 7/15

Honey Bee Highlight

Cliff Sunflower



MUSIC IN THE VALLEY

JULY 16th 10am to 5pm

at Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm

(570) 992-6161 • quietvalley.org

347 Quiet Valley Rd., Stroudsburg