Relaxing Dinners with Live Music

Here in the Poconos good food and great music go hand in hand. Tuesdays on the Terrace returns to The French Manor Inn in South Sterling, through the end of August. Have a delicious gourmet meal in the outdoors – with a spectacular view – while listening to some fantastic entertainment. Previous performers have included talented acts like TriTones, Nancy and Spencer Reed, and Lone Duck. Whether you are just visiting for the evening or staying at one of the cozy suites, owners Ron and Mary Kay Logan ensure you’ll have a peerless experience. See their website at thefrenchmanor.com/dining. Reservations are recommended.

For those who prefer a venue with a more casual vibe, check out Pint Size Park at Barley Creek Brewing Company. This outdoor biergarten is the perfect way to unwind from your busy summer activities. On Saturdays in July, you can listen to the sounds of acts such as Oscar Jimenez, Jim Roberti, Jimmy Brown, and more, and enjoy a cold drink and delicious eats! Visit barleycreek.com/events

for the entertainment lineup.