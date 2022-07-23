S&S Speedways Indoor Racing Fun!  

by ·

For over twenty years, S&S Speedways has brought indoor Go-Kart fun and excitement to the Poconos. If you love racing, this is a place you must visit! Conveniently located in Stroudsburg, this family owned facility offers fun for all and a friendly, welcoming staff to assist you. Feed your need for speed with their well-maintained Go-Karts and track offering fun for all ages.

Have a birthday or special event coming up? Why not hold your private party at S&S during non-

public hours? Your guests will definitely have so much fun racing. For those non-racing guests there is spectator full track viewing, a pool table, video games and merchandise to browse through and pick up a souvenir.

See their ad on the opposite page for a great ‘One Free Race’ offer! Check out SSSpeedways.com today, for racing requirements and regulations, and all you need to know for a day of fast indoor fun. Call (570) 420-5500 for more information.