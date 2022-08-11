A Bit of History from Beautiful Bushkill Falls 

by ·

In the late 1800’s, the Peters family rented the property to a farmer where there was an agreement that tourists who traveled by horse and buggy would be charged 10 cents for a walk through his corn fields to view the waterfalls. This clever farmer also sold sarsaparilla ice tea and oats for the horses.

Today, outstanding trails, exquisite scenery and waterfalls continue to draw visitors for a fun filled day.

See for Yourself at Bushkill Falls… “The Niagara of Pennsylvania”

