All Aboard Wallenpaupack Scenic Boat Tours

While some would agree the feel of warm sand between your toes is pretty pleasing; Wallenpaupack Boat Tours & Rentals consistently sees things a bit differently agreeing on-lake-views at this year’s Wally Lake Fest are a way that’s quite appealing.

As passengers join the day’s wave of watercraft spectators, an enlightening tour diving into the history of the lake creates the ideal educational situation the entire family will enjoy. Emerging in the experience, excursions explore the Hydroelectric Dam; Shuman Point Natural Area and Epply Island as informative guides give intriguing facts along the way. Grabbing a fast photo op of native wildlife that might include osprey, blue herons, and even bald eagles also adds to the excitement.

While Wallenpaupack Boat Tours & Rentals embraces Wally Lake Fest as an opportunity to be one with the lake; considering daily summer, even weekend fall tours, creates days filled with different views.

Owner, Bridget Gelderman considers this water way to enjoy Wallenpaupack “stunning” extending the invitation for a leisurely glide to absorb all the delightful details, “Why this area has become a popular year round attraction.”

See for yourself… 50 minute boat tours cost $19 for adults, with seniors $17 and kids ages 2 to 12 just $14 with reservations strongly suggested.





Wallenpaupack Boat Tours & Rentals

2487 Route 6, Hawley

570 226-3293

WallenpaupackBoatTour.com