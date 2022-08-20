Enjoy Italian Food, Entertainment, and More!

by ·

More vendors, more attractions, more performers…more LaFesta Italiana! Who could ask for anything more as four fabulous fun-filled days, September 2nd thru 5th set the stage for the time of your life, Labor Day Weekend in Scranton’s Courthouse Square.



This free festival embracing Italian heritage sights, sounds and tastes, collides with the rich culture of Downtown Scranton blending local merchants and more. From authentic cuisine and a diverse assortment of vendors; to fireworks, dancing, and a list of outstanding performers you won’t want to miss all… within walking distance!



Check out lafestaitaliana.org for more information. Click on the ‘Entertainment’ tab for dates and times of performers – on the Alfredo’s Main Stage and the Wayne Bank Stage at the Cafe. Don’t miss great acts like The Exact Change Band, The Luongo Brothers with Gino Mercuri as Elvis, La Festa’s Premiere Tenor TJ Capobianco, Dance Band Popstar Drive, and many more!