by ·

If you are a person who loves animals, Claws ‘N’ Paws Wild Animal Park is a special place you must plan to visit. Located in nearby Lake Ariel, in the heart of the beautiful northern Poconos, the animal park brings glorious wild animals and education through hands-on learning jointly to life.

There are so many species of animals to see and activities and fun for the whole family. Animals on display in their natural habitats include: jaguars, lions, alpacas, monkeys, bear, otters, mules, camels, wolves, foxes and reptiles. Referred to lovingly as their “Gentle Giant”, Jethro the giraffe loves to be fed carrots, the Lory parrots enjoy interacting with people who come to see them, children love to dig for treasures in the Dino Outpost and everyone from children to adults love to walk amongst and pet the deer, sheep and goats. When you take family photos with these adorable animals, your memories will last forever in outstanding images.

So get outdoors and enjoy a walk in the woods at Claws ‘N’ Paws, and “Get Close to the Animals!”

The wild animal park is located on Route 590, 4 miles east of Hamlin. (GPS: 1475 Ledgedale Rd.,

Lake Ariel). Call (570) 698-6154 or visit clawsnpaws.com for more information. Check out their Facebook page @ClawsNPawsWildAnimalPark for all the latest pics, videos and fun & interesting animal anecdotes!

See Claws ‘N’ Paws’ ad HERE for a great $1 off admission offer!



Check out these fun upcoming events…

KIDS ‘N’ CRITTERS DAY-8/13

A day dedicated to the children visiting the Zoo. Special activities for the kids including making toys

and enrichment for the animals, face painting, animal meet & greets and more!

MEMBERS’ MORNING-9/24

The Zoo opens an hour early just for patrons with yearly memberships. Zookeepers will do activities and answer questions, and present interesting facts about the animals that are a part of the Zoo family.

BOO AT THE ZOO-10/8 & 9

Come enjoy the fall foliage, animals and Halloween fun! Kids are encouraged to dress in costume and join the Zookeepers and everyone’s favorite animals in a short animal parade. Snacks, games, and lots of fun to be had by all!



CLAWS ‘N’ PAWS WILD ANIMAL PARK

Route 590, 4 miles east of Hamlin (GPS: 1475 Ledgedale Rd.,Lake Ariel)

(570) 698-6154

clawsnpaws.com