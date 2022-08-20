Pocono State Craft Festival’s Awesome Art

by ·

The Pocono State Craft Festival returns to Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm August 27th and 28th from 10AM to 5PM, with the Pocono Arts Council celebrating the heritage, beauty and quality of Pennsylvania crafts.

Attracting an amazing collection of artists and craftspeople from across the country, the festival has evolved into a destination for the discerning collector of quality arts and crafts. Discover items like pottery, jewelry, metal, and stained glass; in addition to baskets, leather, even art-to-wear. Live demonstrations also captivate patrons bringing the creative process to life from raw material to finished product.

A destination dedicated to quality art blended with Quiet Valley attractions, makes for an enjoyable day outdoors to explore creativity surrounded by nature. Farm buildings, and gardens will be open to visitors, with live music and an artisanal bread sale.

Pocono State Craft Festival admission is $6 with kids 12 and under admitted free.



Head to the Farm!

Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm

347 Quiet Valley Rd., Stroudsburg

570 992-6161

quietvalley.org