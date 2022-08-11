Slow Down and Soak Up Spectacular Scenery

by ·

BUSHKILL FALLS

Route 209 in Bushkill. “The Niagara of Pennsylvania” Eight cascading waterfalls and miles of nature trails. A picnic area, paddleboats and miniature golf make for a great day of fun.

BUTTERMILK FALLS

Route 209 North Exit off 1-80, about 3 miles. The waters of Marshalls Creek spill over a broad rock precipice.

GEORGE W. CHILDS RECREATION SITE

Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, Route 209 North to Dingmans Ferry, then three miles west on blacktop road. Waters of Dingmans Creek form three waterfalls – Factory Falls, Fulmer Falls, and Deer Leap Falls.

PINCHOT FALLS

Off Route 6, on the Pinchot Estate, Grey Towers in Milford. Also known locally as Saw Kill Falls, A 100-foot narrow gorge cut through Devonian rock.

RAYMONDSKILL FALLS

Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area between Milford and Dingmans Ferry, off Route 209. Falls drop about 175 feet. Site is historic with Indian Wars background.

SHOHOLA FALLS

State Gamelands near Route 6, Shohola. Falls fun over shale and siltstone rocks.

TOBYHANNA FALLS

Austin T. Blakeslee Natural Area just south of Blakeslee on Route 115 about ½ mile west of 1-80. Enjoy the view of Tobyhanna Creek as it drains several lakes at the top of the Poconos.

WINONA FALLS

Off Route 209, Shoemakersville near Bushkill. On the Saw Creek.

While enjoying these waterfalls, remember that although these places are beautiful, visitors must always exercise caution. Water-splashed rocks & paths around streams and rivers can become very slippery, and swimming in these areas is never recommended.