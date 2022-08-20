The Lake Region’s Biggest Event of the Summer 

by ·





Get ready for three days of water-ful fun on land, lake and under the sun as Wally Lake Fest returns to beautiful Lake Wallenpaupack, August 26th to 28th. Embracing what over 50 miles of shoreline has to offer, this fun filled festival features a variety of fanfare enticing any and all to experience the draw.

Ignited by enthusiasm to send summer out with a bang; organizers, area merchants and more, are ready to reel in the enjoyment. From a car cruise, a boat show & outdoor expo, and an artisan craft fair; to the fun entertainment of Wallypalooza – putting live music performances literally ON the lake!



Check Out wallylakefest.com

for info about FUN THINGS TO DO, GREAT Places TO EAT, LIVE MUSIC TO ENJOY,

AND SO MUCH MORE!