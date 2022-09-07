… and So Much More at Country Kettle Candy & Gift Shop

by ·

In every nook and cranny of Country Kettle Candy and Gift Shop is something delicious and wonderful you will want to purchase and take home! From clothing, jewelry and collectibles to all of the tasty candy and treats they sell, there is something appealing for all ages.

Multiple entrances into rooms and a super friendly staff bring you thousands of available products to choose from. Animal lovers must check out their fun animal themed products. There are toys for children, plenty of home decor including brand name candles and crystals, holiday themed items, Lenox, jewelry including Swarovski and Wind and Fire bracelets, and neat little souvenirs you can purchase to commemorate your vacation in the Poconos.

Now if sweets and snacks are your thing, there are so many choices you won’t believe your eyes. From the barrels upon barrels of candy to the display of mouth-watering homemade fudge, Country Kettle is a sweet lover’s dream come true. A variety of prepackaged snacks make it super easy to enjoy when traveling on the go, and the chocolate covered pretzels and almond bark make a delicious treat. The packaged baby animal crackers are an adorable munch that you can’t pass up. Take home a bottle of one of their unique salad dressings or hot sauces – there are flavors galore! And stop by the gigantic gum ball machine, it makes for a super fun family photo.

From sweet treats to gifts galore, Country Kettle has it all. You must visit them today!





COUNTRY KETTLE CANDY AND GIFT SHOP

Open Daily 9:30am – 5:30pm

(570) 421-8970 country-kettle.com

2523 Milford Rd., East Stroudsburg