the shopping EXPERIENCE in…

by ·

Situated on Main Street along the outskirts of downtown Stroudsburg, you’ll find Pocono Vendors Marketplace. More than a clever collaboration of merchants, this outstanding destination introduces a world of wares including furniture, clothing, musical instruments and all surrounded by a warm, friendly atmosphere.

With a “hello” as you walk through the door and non-intrusive offer to help uncover that unique buy, it’s the people that make the Marketplace an extraordinary place and here’s why…

Alleviating the need to “man-a-booth” by instituting a signup, each vendor lines up throughout the month to oversee a day’s operations. Often looking forward to divvying the duty; friends assigned together consider the day a delight, admitting lots of laughter happily shared with patrons.

With layaway options, along with gift certificates, convenience strikes a holiday chord no matter who the buy is for. Why not consider giving the gift of shopping and wrap-up a certificate and supper?

Whatever your consideration, PVM proves to be a definite destination situation.

Pocono Vendors Marketplace

1845 West Main Street, Stroudsburg

570.421.1976

Follow Updates on Unique Finds